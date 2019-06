Domestic air passenger traffic grows 2.96% in May after slump in April

saw a rebound in May as it increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator on Tuesday.

In April, had dropped by 4.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The domestic air traffic in May this year consisted of 12.20 million passengers as compared to 11.85 million passengers in the same month last year, a jump of 2.96 per cent, as per the data.

Suspension of operations by on April 17 due to lack of funds was considered to be one of the primary reasons why domestic air traffic saw a fall in that month.

maintained its lead position with 49 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in May, the data showed.

SpiceJet's market share increased from 13.1 per cent in April to 14.8 per cent in May, giving it the number two spot, as per the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, and Vistara were 13.5 per cent, 11.1 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, in May this year.

"During May 2019, a total of 746 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2019 has been around 0.61," the of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Air topped the list of passenger grievances with 1.7 complaints per 10,000 passengers in the month of May, while was on number two position with 0.6 complaints per 10,000 passengers, as per the data.

The passenger load factor -- which is measured by dividing the number of passengers to the number of available seats in a flight -- for was 93.9 per cent in May, as per the data.

"For the 50th month in a row has flown with the highest loads in In May, our PLF stood at 93.9 per cent. This is a feat unparalleled in global aviation industry and a huge milestone for SpiceJet. This record firmly establishes SpiceJet's standing as country's most preferred airline," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer of SpiceJet.

For GoAir, IndiGo, Air Asia and Vistara, the passenger load factor stood at 93.3 per cent, 90.9 per cent, 87.8 per cent and 85.6 per cent, respectively, in May.

Air India's passenger load factor was at 85 percent in May, the data showed.