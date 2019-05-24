Aditi set to miss cut at Pure Silk Championships

Ashok's search for form continued after she opened with a disappointing three-over 74 that saw the Indian placed a dismal tied 116th after opening day at the Championship at the windy Resort.

started from the tenth and bogeyed the Par-4 10th and Par-4 14th to turn in two-over. Her lone birdie of the day came on the Par-5 third, but she gave away more shots on the eighth and ninth and ended at three-over 74.

It has been a tough season for Aditi, who has missed her first five and in the last three events she has made the weekend.

Bronte Law held the lead with a 6-under 65 and it included a chip-in for an eagle on the par-5 third hole. She shares the lead with and

Law eagled the third and added a birdie on the par-4 seventh and had three more on 14th, 17th and 18th in a bogey-free round.

Song birdied all three par 5s in her bogey-free round in the final event.

Swede Nordqvist rallied after bogeying No 3. She birdied seventh and ninth and 10th and then four in a row from 13th to 16th.

Canadian was a back with Katherine Perry, Jacqui Concolino, and opened with a 68 in her final event of the season as she prepares for the birth of a daughter in early September.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn and top-ranked each shot 71.

