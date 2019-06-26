AGH militant killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces on Wednesday killed an Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) militant in an encounter in a forest in of Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in area of Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a said.

The hiding militants opened firing on security personnel, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

"One terrorist was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces," he added.

As per police records, the slain ultra was initially affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and later joined the AGH, which was formed by Zakir Musa.

"Shabir, as per police records, was wanted by law for his complicity in several terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities. He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing terror attacks in the area," he said.

