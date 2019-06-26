Soldier in Brazil's G20 delegation arrested in Spain with cocaine

A soldier travelling with Brazilian Bolsonaro's advance team for the summit in has been arrested in after 39 kilogrammes (86 pounds) of cocaine were found in his luggage, said Wednesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday after the Brazilian military plane he was travelling in made a stopover in in on its way to Japan, said a for force.

"His suitcase contained only drugs," she added.

A court ordered Wednesday that the soldier, accused of drug trafficking, be held in preventative detention.

Bolsonaro, who has promised a tough stance on gangs which profit from drug trafficking, confirmed the arrest on on Tuesday, saying he had ordered Brazil's defence ministry to cooperate with

"If the soldier is found to have committed a crime, he will be tried and convicted according to the law," he added.

The summit of the Group of 20 major economies, the so-called G20, will take place on Friday and Saturday in in western

