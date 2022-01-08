Agility Ventures to launch Sebi-approved Rs 450-cr fund

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
We Founder Circle: Creating a platform of angels for early-stage startups
IIFL Fintech Fund to invest Rs 300 cr in early-stage fintech startups
How to safeguard yourself from financial frauds, online and offline
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
-
Angel investor network Agility Ventures on Saturday said it has received approvals from markets watchdog Sebi for an angel fund with a total corpus of Rs 450 crore (USD 60 million) that will be deployed over the next 3-4 years.
Agility Ventures network invests in startups or early-stage businesses in industries such as education, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agri-tech and manufacturing, among others.
For 2022, Agility Ventures has set a target of increasing its network by 4,000, which currently stands at over 1,500 angel investors, a statement said.
With AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds), it is looking at deploying Rs 75 crore this year in over 50 startups, which will also include fintech, cyber security and crypto, the statement added.
Sebi's approval to launch the fund is just the kind of start Agility Ventures was looking for in this New Year, co-founder Dhianu Das said.
After launching Fluid Ventures (a D2C focused Sebi-registered category-1 VC fund) last year, this is exactly the kind of fuel needed to roll out the plans for 2022, Das said.
"After having invested in 5 companies through Fluid Ventures, we are not only ambitious about deploying Rs 75 crore this year through Agility Ventures angel fund and investing it in over 50 startups but also very focused on achieving it. We are here to create more than just a ripple in the startup investment space and the angel fund will help us reach that goal, he added.
Prashant Narang, co-founder of Agility Ventures, said the interesting thing about raising the kind of angel fund that has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is that it is sector-agnostic and does not limit itself to co-investments.
"This model also simplifies the financing process without changing the core style of the angel network. In fact, it adds to the pre-existing angel investor's style of financing, which usually entails Bridge rounds to pre-series A rounds," Narang added.
Agility Ventures is a global network spread across 25 chapters in India, Canada, the UAE, Australia and the UK as well. With a legal entity registered in America, they are also setting up a UAE-based team in February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU