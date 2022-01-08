Oberoi Realty Q3 sales bookings jump 2-fold to Rs 1,965 cr

-
ALSO READ
Top 7 cities see 113% rise in housing sales, new launches jump: Report
Housing sales in MMR surge over 3-fold to Rs 1.33 trillion in Jan-Aug
Sobha's Q2 sales bookings up 49% at Rs 1,030 cr on improved housing demand
IFC lends USD 250 mn to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger
-
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 1,965 crore for the third quarter ended December on higher demand.
In regulatory filings on Friday, Oberoi Realty has shared a summary of bookings made by the company for the third quarter of this financial year (on a consolidated basis).
Its sales bookings rose to Rs 1,965 crore during the October-December quarter from Rs 971 crore in the year-ago period.
Oberoi Realty sold 371 units during the last quarter against 234 units a year ago.
During the first nine months of 2021-22, the company's sales bookings jumped more than two-fold to Rs 2,964 crore from Rs 1,323 crore in the year-ago period. It sold 610 units during the April-December period of 2021-22 as against 284 units in the same period of the last fiscal.
Earlier this week, Macrotech Developers reported a 40 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 2,608 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862 crore in the year-ago period.
According to property consultants, housing demand across major 7-8 cities has recovered sharply after the second wave of the COVID pandemic that hit sales during the April-June period last year.
The market share of trusted real estate developers in the overall housing sales is gradually increasing as homebuyers have become risk-averse.
As per reports of various consultants, housing sales in the 2021 calendar year increased sharply by 50-70 per cent from the previous year. However, sales are yet to reach the 2019 pre-COVID levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU