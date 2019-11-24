AIADMK general council meet begins

: The ruling AIADMK's general council and executive committee meeting which is expected to discuss several key issues including the party's preparation for the upcoming civic polls in Tamil Nadu, began here on Sunday.

The meet, chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan is being attended among others by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, the party's joint coordinator and coordinator respectively.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the party's victory in two Assembly seats where bypolls were held on October 21.

The last meeting of the AIADMK general council was held in September 2017, months after the internal rumblings in the wake of the death of former Chief Minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

