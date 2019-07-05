AIADMK welcomes budget; DMK says it is 'sweet' for corporates

Ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Friday welcomed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it spelt out policies for India's future growth, while the main opposition DMK said it was 'sweet for corporates and 'bitter' for the poor people.

"I welcome the Central budget presented by Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, which has new policies for India's future growth, besides good schemes



It is also a "visionary" budget, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement.

DMK President M K Stalin said the budget was "sweet" for corporates and "bitter" for the poor people.

He opposed levy of customs duty on newsprint, saying it was a "clever" attempt at "muzzling" freedom of expression.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran dubbed the maiden budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government as a "compilation of contradictions."



Palaniswami in his statement, also sought adequate allocation to Tamil Nadu in various sectors,including roadways.

Among others, he sought increased allocation to Tamil Nadu under schemes like Bharat Mala to improve rural roads.

He also requested for expediting approval for the second phase of Chennai Metro rail works, besides okaying the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro rail projects.

On the water front, the Chief Minister sought allocation of funds for linking of Godavari-Cauvery-Vaigai-Kundar.

He also welcomed other proposals like interest subsidy to SMEs and other sops to small traders.

FDI in aerospace, media, insurance and animation will help Tamil Nadu attract investment in these sectors, he said.

Palaniswami, who had earlier in the day opposed the privatisation of Salem Steel plant, said states should be consulted on certain disinvestment proposals.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said the budget only had "fancy words" but not anything on federalism and that "states' aspirations were not reflected."



"It is a feast for the ears, that is all," he said in a statement.

He lashed out at the increase in cess on petrol and diesel, involvement of private sector in railways and slammed the Centre for not announcing any Tamil Nadu-specific projects.

He said the Centre had not allotted any funds to Tamil Nadu to mitigate the water crisis.

While there was little to cheer for the poorer sections, the corporates have been "shown concern," Stalin said, referring to the various sops for the industry.

He took exception to levy of customs duty on newsprint, saying it "is a clever attempt muzzling freedom of expression."



"Burdening the fourth pillar with such a tax amounts to weakening it," he said.

Further, the budget seemed to be a precursor for various centralisation efforts, like simultaneous polls, and one education system, he said.

"This budget has not taken into account the poorer sections. It has only given them the bitter taste, but is sweet for the corporates," he said.

Dhinakaran said the budget did not touch on keenly anticipated features like GST reforms and increasing job opportunities.

"The Union budget is a compilation of contradictions," he said in a statement.

He criticised the Rs 1 cess on petrol and diesel, saying it would have a direct impact on people by increase in prices.

While the state was reeling under an acute water crisis, there was no fund allocation from the Centre to mitigate that, he added.

"While lakhs of houses still lack toilets,it is not clear how the Minister announced the country will be Open Defecation Free (ODF) by another two months," Dhinakaran, an independent MLA, said.

How was the 'Study in India' concept possible in the country when many educational institutions lacked adequate infrastructure and teaching staff? he asked.

MDMK founder Vaiko said the budget had "no indication of change.

