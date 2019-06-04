AIIMS Bhopal to offer course in medical management of nuclear

The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to conduct a post-graduate course in 'Medical Management of Chemical-Biological- Radiological-Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Disaster' from July, it said Tuesday.

The course was being offered "at the initiative of Narendra Modi", AIIMS Sarman Singh told reporters here.

It will be a six-month course in "medical management in the event of cross-border CBRNE attacks or similar situation caused by some accidents", he said.

"AIIMS, will be the first centre which is launching this certificate course. Later, AIIMS centers of and will also launch this course," Singh said.

The doctors working for organizations or in areas considered vulnerable to CBRNE attacks or accidents, such as industrial complexes, shrines, areas prone to terror attacks and border towns would find the course beneficial, he said.

The course would be conducted through "open and distant learning" mode, in collaboration with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and (INMAS), and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Singh said.

"Twelve doctors will be selected for this six-month course," he added.

now also has a regional virology laboratory which can conduct tests for high-risk viruses like zica and swine flu, he said.

In 2018-19, the institute published 174 research papers, Singh informed.

