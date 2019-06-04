Honda India Racing Team set to debut in pro-stock 200-300 cc

IDEMITSU Racing Team is all set to make its debut in the marquee Pro-Stock 200-300cc category of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship during the 2019 season.

The names of six riders who would take part in the Ten10 Racing Team have been announced.

Last year's 165 cc champion along with Talent Cup CBR250R champion and experienced rider would take part in the Pro-Stock 200-300cc category of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

B Aravind, Yashas and K Kannan would take part in the Honda's triple crown victory Pro Stock 165 category for the fifth consecutive year, a company release said.

Two-wheeler Motorcycles and Scooters, as part of strengthening motorsport, would focus on two areas - brand leadership and structural development in 2019, company said.

The 2019 plans are the next step 'to develop Iconic Indian rider for National and International championships", company said here.

"Honda's two-pronged approach of Brand leadership and structural development, not only spells our ambition to lead motorsport culture but moreoever to create next iconic rider from ..," he said.

Noting that the company was first to create a solo Indian team at International Asia Road Racing championship in 2018, he said, "in 2019 we are taking the next step and bringing the best of world's motorsport to

I am proud to share that Indian riders will now race on same platform as World Champions of Moto3," he added.

