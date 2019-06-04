6-member all-woman team for JK Tyre-FMSCI racing championship

After a rigorous country-wide selection process, six talented women drivers have been shortlisted to take part in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship 2019 (JKNRC) under Team Ahura.

The brainchild of former and team owner of Ahura Racing Sarosh Hataria, this one-of-a-kind all-womans team will compete in the popular LGB-4 Formula Car category at the JKNRC for the second year running.

Two women from ( and Ojasvi Mehta), two from ( and Aman Jubbal) and one from Bengaluru (Pragathi B) and one from Dehradun (Anushriya Gulati) have been selected to compete in the four rounds of JKNRC, starting on July 26, J K Tyre press release said Tuesday.

Team Ahura conducted trials on a zonal basis, choosing Gurgaon (North), (Central Zone) and Bengaluru (South) for the selections.

Each zone tested over 75 ladies, both young and old, and they were taken through beginners and advanced training on karts before the final in the Indian-make LGB 4 Formula car.

The 20 fastest drivers in each zone were then invited here for the final selection process.

They were again given enough training and practice sessions, this time in LGB 4 Formula cars, before the last pruning.

