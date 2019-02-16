JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

The Amazon-in-New York lesson: Cities need to keep their arrogance in check
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra board to meet on Feb 21 to consider share buyback proposal

Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash on their books to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tech Mahindra

IT firm Tech Mahindra Saturday said its board will meet on February 21 to consider a share buyback proposal.

However, the company did not disclose any other details of the proposal.

"...the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting scheduled on Thursday, February 21, 2019 shall inter-alia consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

Cash-laden Indian IT firms have been returning surplus cash on their books to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks.

Earlier this year, Infosys had announced a buyback offer of Rs 8,260 crore. Persistent Systems' Board had also approved a buyback offer of up to Rs 225 crore in January this year.
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements