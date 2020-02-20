Coronavirus: Air India extends suspension of flights to China till June 30

As Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the deadly novel outbreak, on Thursday announced that it is extending the suspension of its flights to the neighbouring country till June 30.

Last month, the national carrier had suspended its six weekly Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 31 to February 14. However, it did not restart the flight operations from February 15 onwards.

The national carrier had also suspended its Delhi- flights due to the epidemic that has killed more than 2,000 people in till date.

"Flight operations on both routes -- Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi- -- have been suspended till June 30," an spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, IndiGo and SpiceJet had suspended their flight operations between India and