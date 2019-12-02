JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IT waiver on Disability Pension only for personnel disabled during service
Business Standard

Air India chips in after Swedish Royal couple's aircraft develops snag

The Royal couple, who are on their second five-day visit to India after 26 years, were scheduled to arrive on their state aircraft

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Babul Supriyo, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden, Queen Silvia
Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo with King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on their arrival at Delhi airport for a five day visit to India, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

National carrier Air India chipped in to ferry Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on their state visit to India when their aircraft developed a technical snag at the last minute.

The Royal couple, who are on their second five-day visit to India after 26 years, were scheduled to arrive on their state aircraft. However, they had to take a direct commercial flight of Air India from Stockholm to New Delhi Monday morning.

"The reason for the change was that there was a technical problem with the state aircraft," a Swedish official told PTI.

On arrival, they were greeted by country manager of Air India, Sangeeta Sanyal.

"Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests," Air India tweeted.

The couple were received at the airport by Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Babul Supriyo with Kathakali dancers and traditional drummers to welcome the dignitaries.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU