Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind files review petition in SC on Ayodhya verdict

A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 judgement on land dispute by which the entire 2.77 acre land was granted to deity Ram Lalla was filed in the apex court on Monday.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, has filed the review plea saying that the judgment suffers from "errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India".

The review petition said the apex court in an attempt to balance the reliefs between the parties, condoned illegalities of the Hindu parties and allotted alternate land admeasuring 5 acres to the Muslim parties, which was neither pleaded nor prayed for by the Muslim parties.

Rashidi is president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

In the petition, he said it must be noted that the review petitioner is not challenging the entire judgment.