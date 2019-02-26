Air strike on Pak terror camps unimaginable: Gangwar

-
ALSO READ
ESIC hospital fire: Gangwar announces compensation for victims
Labour Minister inaugurates upgraded 100-bed ESI Hospital in Tirupati
Pondy to soon get ESIC super-specialty hospital
ESIC scheme to give cash relief to insured persons during unemployment
Maternity leave hike affected women jobs but remedy is there: Labour minister
-
Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar Tuesday said the entire country is proud of the air strike conducted by India on terror camps in Pakistan, which the common people wouldn't have even "imagined".
India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
"IAF soldiers returned safe after attacking terrorists. We are proud of our Air Force. The task carried out by them could not have been imagined by the people," said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge).
Everybody can now understand which country is protecting terrorists, Gangwar said, adding "We want to eliminate terrorists completely.
The minister was speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for the 300-bed Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital, which will be constructed at cost of Rs 200 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU