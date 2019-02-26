JUST IN
Air strike on Pak terror camps unimaginable: Gangwar

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar Tuesday said the entire country is proud of the air strike conducted by India on terror camps in Pakistan, which the common people wouldn't have even "imagined".

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"IAF soldiers returned safe after attacking terrorists. We are proud of our Air Force. The task carried out by them could not have been imagined by the people," said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge).

Everybody can now understand which country is protecting terrorists, Gangwar said, adding "We want to eliminate terrorists completely.

The minister was speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for the 300-bed Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital, which will be constructed at cost of Rs 200 crore.

