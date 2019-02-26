'Will turn Pak into graveyard if it retaliates to air strikes'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Pakistan will turn into a graveyard if it dared to retaliate against air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Tuesday.

Expressing happiness at the IAF air strikes, the BJP general secretary said the act had put India in the league of nations like United States and Israel which resort to cross-border action to avenge misadventures against its forces.

Addressing a function at the stone-laying ceremony of a 300-bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital here, Vijayvargiya said, "I was watching the news on my mobile phone on my way to this programme. Some people were saying (after the IAF action on the terror camps across the border), will Pakistan (counter) attack?"

Speaking on such an eventuality (of Pakistan hitting back), the BJP leader said, "Now, there is a small graveyard (due to the air strikes). But if Pakistan will carry out an attack (retaliatory), then India's military power is such that it will turn all of Pakistan into a graveyard."


He further stressed that Pakistan was not in a position to hit back at India.

Hailing the IAF, he said, "Only two-three countries like America and Israel can dare to carry out a successful strike in the enemy's territory and return safely. India has joined the league of these countries today."

IAF Mirage fighter jets in the early hours of Tuesday dropped bombs on JeM's biggest terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot area, killing almost 350 terrorists.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 18:21 IST

