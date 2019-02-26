Air strikes across LoC give solace to martyrs families

The pre-dawn air strikes by the IAF at terror camps across the LoC on Tuesday have given "solace" to the families of four CRPF jawans from killed in Pulwana terror attack along with 36 others.

Darshan Singh, the father of CRPF jawan Kulwinder Singh of district expressed satisfaction over the strikes at terror camp in

"It gave solace to the family," he said.

He, however, said had this action been taken before the Pulwama attack, the lives of 40 CRPF jawans would have been saved.

He said it is "very satisfying" that killers of his son were punished.

Harbhajan Kaur, mother of martyr from village Gandiwind from Tarn Taran said, Today the IAF's befitting reply has given relief to my heart. It is a suitable revenge by the Indian forces.

Singh's father said, The attack by the Indian forces is fully justified. It was the need of the hour. The IAF action would encourage youths to join to serve the nation.

The martyr's brother said, The moment I came to know that has taken the revenge for my brother's killing, it gave me great solace".

"I understand my brother Sukhjinder would never come back but at least his killers were given a befitting reply that would also uplift the morale of our forces, he said.

Satpal Attri, father of martyr Mandeep Singh of Dinanagar in district said such strikes should be carried in future as well if does not mend its ways.

Praising the government, he said it was a revenge taken by the armed forces for the martyrdom of soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack.

Moga'sJaimal Singh's father said the air strike by the IAF has given solace to his family members.

Four CRPF personnel from were among the 40 security personnel who attained martyrdom in the Pulwama terror attack.

from village (Moga), from village Gandiwind (Tarn Taran), Kulwinder Singh from village Rauli (Anandpur Sahib) and Maninder Singh Attri from village attained martyrdom in the terror attack on convoy of the

