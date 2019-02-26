RSS congratulates govt, IAF for translating people's feeling into action

The RSS Tuesday congratulated the government and the for air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, saying they have translated into action the angry feelings of Indians following the attack.

general secretary said in a statement that these air strikes caused no harm to the and civilians which, he added, is tune with the "Bharatiya" (Indian) culture.

"The entire nation was agitated and angry in the wake of terror attack by in Today the demolished JeM's Pakistan-based base camps' by precision air strikes. We congratulate the government of and the for exactly translating the the feelings and anger of millions of Indians," he said in the statement.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the attack, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)