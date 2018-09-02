JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nigerian national detained at Chennai airport over visa
Business Standard

AirAsia India flight diverted to Hyd after smoke warning

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A smoke warning forced an AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru to make an unscheduled landing at the airport here, but it turned out to be a 'spurious' alert, the airline and airport sources said Sunday.

The flight which landed here around 9.30 pm Saturday left for its destination around 12.30 am after an inspection showed it was a spurious warning, airport sources said.

"AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru experienced a cargo smoke warning. As a result the crew elected to divert to Hyderabad, the nearest airport as per laid down procedures," a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft left for Bengaluru after a thorough inspection confirmed the warning to be 'spurious', the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements