AirAsia India flight diverted to Hyd after smoke warning

A smoke warning forced an AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru to make an unscheduled landing at the airport here, but it turned out to be a 'spurious' alert, the airline and airport sources said Sunday.
The flight which landed here around 9.30 pm Saturday left for its destination around 12.30 am after an inspection showed it was a spurious warning, airport sources said.
"AirAsia India flight from Amritsar to Bengaluru experienced a cargo smoke warning. As a result the crew elected to divert to Hyderabad, the nearest airport as per laid down procedures," a spokesperson of the airline said in a statement.
The aircraft left for Bengaluru after a thorough inspection confirmed the warning to be 'spurious', the statement added.
