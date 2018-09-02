AirAsia India flight diverted to Hyd after smoke warning

A smoke warning forced an India flight from to to make an unscheduled landing at the airport here, but it turned out to be a 'spurious' alert, the and airport sources said Sunday.

The flight which landed here around 9.30 pm Saturday left for its destination around 12.30 am after an inspection showed it was a spurious warning, airport sources said.

" India flight from to experienced a cargo smoke warning. As a result the crew elected to divert to Hyderabad, the nearest airport as per laid down procedures," a of the said in a statement.

The aircraft left for after a thorough inspection confirmed the warning to be 'spurious', the statement added.

