Not mere 15 paise but entire Rupee reaches the beneficiary now: Maurya's dig at Cong

Maurya claimed today that unlike the regime, when only 15 paise out of a rupee reached the intended beneficiary, corrupt elements have been kept in check by the Modi-led government at the Centre.

Maurya also said "those born with silver and golden spoons" had given poverty to the poor.

Addressing a 'Samajik Pratinidhi Baithak' organised by UP BJP's Backward Cell, Maurya said, "During the government's stint, only 15 paise out of one rupee used to reach the beneficiary. But, under the leadership of Modi, the shops of the intermediaries and corrupt elements have shut down, and the entire one rupee reaches the beneficiary."



has ended the gap between and 'Bharat' with the launch of Post Payments Bank, he said. The will reach the homes of villagers, poor, farmers and labourers, Maurya said.

"Those born with silver and golden spoons in their mouths, have given poverty to the poor, apart from family politics, feudalism and casteism," he said apparently attacking rival parties.

Maurya appealed to the people to give an overwhelming mandate to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give another term in office.

