AirAsia India to train pilots at New Zealand Airline Academy

Tuesday announced the launch of a cadet pilots training programme in partnership with Academy and to cater to the increasing demand.

Under the programme, the company plans to train 50 cadets in the first year and the first batch of 15 pilots is expected to join fleet by 2021, an told

According to India, the country is expected to require up to 10,000 new pilots by 2030 to meet the industry's demand amid the increasing number of air passengers every year.

Moreover, as AirAsia expands its network and fleet, the need for pilots is also set to increase proportionally, it said.

"With the rising demand for pilots in India, we are delighted to launch our cadet program to welcome the next generation of pilots to our family of Allstars ( employees). With the launch of this program, we are giving this platform to everyone who aspires to be a pilot," Manish Uppal, head of operations, AirAsia said.

For selection in the 18-24 month long course, the candidate will have to go through a screening process with Harrison and, on getting it cleared the selected candidates will undergo a four months ground training in New Delhi, the said.

Post the ground training, the students will go to for flying training, the company said adding that they will also be provided a four months training for A320 type rating.

"It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with on this initiative of providing training in at an affordable cost to the Indian students," said Jonathan Manuel, at Academy on the tie-up.

currently has a fleet of 21 aircraft covering 19 destinations pan-India.

"The cadet programme is a streamlined, economical and a well-structured pathway to become a pilot, regardless of the fact that the candidate is fresh out of school or is looking for a career change," Anjali Chatterjee, head-people and culture, said.

