Over 11 kg gold seized at airport, woman passenger held

Over 11 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore and Singapore dollars and UAE dirhams equivalent to Rs 4,25,312 was Tuesday seized at the international airport here and a woman passenger from arrested in this connection.

Directorate of officials also seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore from a room of a five star hotel where the woman used to stay.

The DRI intercepted the passenger early morning of Tuesday at the exit gate of the airport and recovered 11.1 kg of foreign marked smuggled gold worth Rs 3,63,52,500 concealed in seven specially made cloth pockets and socks, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said here.

Along with the gold, DRI also seized the foreign currency.

The DRI officials also searched a room of a five star hotel where the woman was staying for the past three months and recovered sale proceeds of smuggled gold in the form of foreign currency of US Dollars and Saudi Riyals equivalent to Rs 1,50,64,012, the release added.

