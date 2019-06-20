Airbus signs MoU with Pawan Hans to introduce 2 new categories of helicopters

-
ALSO READ
After retirement, B P Sharma re-employed as Pawan Hans CMD
Usha Padhee takes additional charge of Pawan Hans' interim CMD
Financial crisis hits Pawan Hans, company holds employees' salaries for April
DGCA approves Aeronautics & Aircraft Maintenance engineering course in Jamia
Govt puts Pawan Hans strategic sale on hold till election
-
Airbus Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) in Paris for collaboration in introducing two new categories of its helicopters - H145 and H225 - in the latter's fleet sometime in the future.
The Airbus also said according to the MoU, signed on Wednesday evening, it would provide "predictive and scheduled maintenance" for the repair, maintenance and overhaul of PHL's existing fleet of AS365N Dauphin helicopters.
Government-owned PHL is the largest customer in the world for Airbus Dauphin helicopters. It currently has 37 Dauphin units deployed for offshore oil and gas operations, VIP transportation and other utility duties.
"The MoU stipulates that Airbus Helicopters will support PHL in growing its onshore, offshore and inland travel markets by introducing the best-in-class H145 and H225 rotorcrafts (helicopters) into their fleet," Airbus said Thursday.
The H145 and H225 are multi-role helicopters, ideal for supporting PHL's wide range of missions across the country, Airbus said.
The MoU, signed by Air Commodore Dayasagar, Executive Director at PHL and Ashish Saraf, Head of Airbus Helicopters for India and South Asia, also includes customised training and an on-site Safety Management System (SMS) for PHL pilots.
"Airbus Helicopters will also provide predictive and scheduled maintenance, repair and overhaul services for PHL's existing Airbus AS365N Dauphin helicopters," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU