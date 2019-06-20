Nine trainee police constables down with viral fever symptoms

Nine trainee police constables have been admitted to the government hospital here with symptoms of viral fever, officials said Thursday.

According to the sources, four trainees in the at Kovaipudur were suffering from two days ago following which doctors and staff from the government hospital organised a medical camp there.

A check revealed that they were suffering from high viral and immediately shifted to the hospital, they said.

During examination Wednesday night, the doctors found five more trainees had symptoms of viral They were also admitted to the hospital.

All the nine are undergoing treatment in a special ward, the sources said.

Health department officials inspected the premises and found the water in the tank was not good for consumption which was cleaned with the help of corporation staff, they added.

