UDF alleges graft in raw cashew purchase, seeks probe

The opposition Congress-led UDF Thursday demanded a vigilance inquiry into the alleged corruption and irregularities into the import of raw nuts by the and staged a walkout as the refused their demand.

Opposition alleged that there were large-scale irregularities in the purchase of by the Kerala Board and corruption in the functioning of the limited and the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Co-operative Society (CAPEX).

The CPI(M)-led had purchased raw cashew from Mozambique, a south-east African country.

"Low quality cashew, lying dumped in godowns, was bought by the state. There was corruption behind import of unwanted cashew. Besides, it had taken two more months to bring the consignment to Kerala from

By this time, the price of cashew had crashed in the international market," he said.

Though the CAPEX had warned that the purchase of the low quality cashew would cause a loss of Rs 17.5 crore, it was ignored, Chennithala alleged.

" should be ready to order a vigilance inquiry into the corruption and irregularities into the import of raw cashew nuts," he said.

Stating that the cashew industry was reeling under grave crisis, the said over 40 state-run cashew units were closed, leaving thousands of workers, majority of them women, jobless.

Besides this, over 700 private cashew factories were also not functioning, he said, adding that three small scale private cashew factory owners had ended their life in recent days due to the continuing crisis in the sector.

"Over 3-4 lakh labourers are working in the cashew sector in the state.The had come to power promising jobs to cashew workers throughout the year," he said.

"You (LDF) had also promised that you would take over the private cashew factories if voted to power. But, not even a single such factory had been taken over in the last three years," Chennithala said.

The Cashew Board was formed by this government to avoid intermediaries and purchase raw nuts directly from foreign countries but the government failed to implement it effectively, he alleged.

However, J Mercykutty Amma, for Fisheries and Cashew Industries, refuted the charges and said the government had purchased cashew nut as per the prescribed norms and guidelines.

She also said the government was committed to ensuring more working days to cashew workers and the would soon conduct a meeting with various stakeholders to resolve issues.

With P Sreeramakrishnan rejecting a notice for an adjournment motion over the issue, moved by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and their demand for vigilance probe, the opposition staged a walkout.

