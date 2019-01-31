Airplane debris found in search for missing Alaska plane

Searchers in found airplane debris Wednesday during a search for a medical airplane that went missing with three people aboard, the said Wednesday.

Searchers could not immediately confirm the debris found Wednesday is of the missing 200 plane operated by operated by Guardian Flight, Petty Officer said.

The debris was found in the water near the south tip of about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of the tiny southeast village of Kake.

The search is continuing for the missing plane, despite the discovery of debris, Hengen said.

The 200 twin-engine plane took off from on Tuesday and was expected to land in Kake at 6:19 pm to pick up a patient, but it never arrived, the said.

released the names of those onboard in a statement Wednesday evening: Patrick Coyle, 63, flight Stacie Rae Morse, 30, and flight Margaret Langston Allen, 43.

All were based in Juneau, according to the statement.

Federal accident investigators on Wednesday were reviewing radar flight information received from the plane, but no clues to what happened to the plane were immediately found in the search of data showing the plane's flight pattern, said Clint Johnson, of the in

"We don't even know for sure that we have an accident," he said.

The said no electronic locating transmitter signal has been activated from the missing plane.

When the plane failed to arrive in Kake, residents in a dozen boats went out Tuesday night to search, and some went back out Wednesday, said.

"It's just a sad situation," he said.

The search by boats, ferries and aircraft was focused on an area of sea about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Kake, Hengen said.

"We're just diligently still continuing the search and hope that we find the overdue aircraft and individuals," she said.

Guardian Flight's other Alaska aircraft were grounded during the search, said.

The Utah-based company initially grounded all of its 85 aircraft across the US as a show of respect for the missing. It gradually re-started operations with aircraft based outside of Alaska.

"That really gave our employees time to reflect on what's happened to the missing crewmembers and to pray," Gregory said.

Light rain, 7 mph (11 kph) winds and 10-mile (16-kilometer) visibility were reported in the area around the time the plane was due in Kake, Hengen said.

The did not immediately respond to a seeking information about the patient who was supposed to be picked up by the plane.

