Airtel ties with HDFC Life, offers insurance with prepaid plan

Telecom operator on Monday said it has partnered with to introduce a prepaid scheme with in-built life term plan cover.

The new plan will come with Rs 4 lakh life cover from HDFC Life, said in a statement.

"Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakh life cover from along with 2GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day," the statement said.

The policy will be available to all customers aged 18-54 years, and requires no paperwork or medical examination except self declaration of good health, it said.

" adoption is abysmally low in India, including in urban areas. Price, access and convenience of payments are barriers to adoption," Chief Product Officer said.

"Airtel's pan- distribution reach will enable millions of uninsured and underinsured Indians to become financially secure and improve adoption, penetration of in the country," the statement added.

