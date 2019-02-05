Ajinomoto to expand Hapima brand; distribution network in TN

Japanese and company, has chalked out expansion plans in the domestic market under the popular Hapima brand besides strengthening its distribution network, a top said.

The company which has a at Mahabalipuram near the city showcased Hapima Veg Masala Mix Varuval, an all in one mix, at the second edition of Global Investors Meet held last month.

"This is first pure vegetarian masala mix for consumers. We have started expansion of Varuval mix..", company Marketing Manger, told

Elaborating further, he said, under the Hapima brand, the company was retailing MSG (Monosodium glutamate) and later expanded into fried rice mix.

"Currently, Hapima is ranked Number 1 in fried rice mix in terms of market share and in terms of volume also," he claimed.

Following a pilot study undertaken across Tamil Nadu, the company introduced the which is a combination of selected spices and ingredients for the State.

"This is like a side dish. As per our consumer research, each household consumes four to five dish varuval and poriyal( curries).We found that this dish is a very lucrative category. It is a huge potential (market for us)", he said.

The company besides serving the market would also launch the mix in this month, he added.

Asked on the production capacity of the new product, he said, the plant in Mahabalipuram was operating at 50-60 per cent of capacity and with the launch of the Vegetarian masala mix it can be increased to 80-90 per cent.

On the expansion of retail network, he said, the company was having 70 distributors in State which has been expanded to 110.

"Our focus is on kirana shops. We are focusing on rapid expansion. We are planning to expand distribution to 210 across by next year," he said.

Besides serving Tamil Nadu, products are sold in Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)