Ajit Pawar assures Modi of stable govt that will work for state's welfare

Responding to Modi's congratulatory message after his sudden swearing in as Dy CM on Saturday, Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would work hard for people of the state.

Responding to Modi's congratulatory message after his sudden swearing in as Dy CM on Saturday, Pawar in a tweet thanked the prime minister.

"Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

NCP sources said the tweet was an indication that the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had spurned all efforts to persuade him to rescind his shocking move to back the BJP.
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 16:20 IST

