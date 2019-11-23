JUST IN
Ajit's decision to support BJP in Maharashtra his own: Sharad Pawar

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," the veteran leader said in a tweet

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel during a joint press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday Photo: PTI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew Ajit's decision to support the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was his "personal and not the NCP's".

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," the veteran leader said in a tweet.
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 09:55 IST

