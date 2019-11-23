Ajit's decision to support BJP in Maharashtra his own: Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar outwitted Chanakya of Indian politics: NCP takes a jibe at BJP
Pawar to meet Sonia as impasse over govt formation in Maharashtra continues
Maharashtra govt formation: Sonia, Pawar likely to meet in Delhi on Nov 17
NCP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra elections
Pawar says NCP, Congress to sit in opposition, asks BJP-Sena to form govt
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew Ajit's decision to support the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was his "personal and not the NCP's".
"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," the veteran leader said in a tweet.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU