Ajit's decision to support BJP in Maharashtra his own: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew Ajit's decision to support the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra was his "personal and not the NCP's".

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," the veteran leader said in a tweet.