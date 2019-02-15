Ajmer Sharif chief asks govt to not allow Pakistani devotees to visit shrine after Pulwama attack

Condemning the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, dewan Friday urged the government to not allow devotees from to visit the shrine.

Ali Khan, the descendant of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishti, paid tribute to the personnel killed in the attack.

He urged the government to not allow 'jatha' or group of devotees from to visit the famous shrine in Rajasthan's Ajmer during festivals, including Urs, which commemorates the death

Describing the attack as "non-Islamic", he said harming lives of innocent people by attacking them cowardly is against the fundamental principles of the

Several devotees from visit the every year.

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

