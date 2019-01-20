BJP ticks off Stalin for not echoing "Rahul for PM" at TMC

The BJP Sunday said DMK M K could not reiterate his ' Rahul Gandhi for pitch' in the Opposition rally at Kolkata and it showed that he has diverged from his avowed stand.

Stalin, however, said he continued to be firm in his stand of "Rahul for PM."



" said will be the PM candidate in Chennai. He could not say so at Kolkata," BJP unit said here adding such contradictions outlined the contours of the Opposition front.

Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the said, "had been consistent in his stand why did not he say that he proposed for the post Prime Minister at the mega Kolkatta rally attended by over 20 parties."



Apparently blaming Stalin for diverging from his previous stand of supporting for the post of Prime Minister she said, such deviation showed "his hesitancy and obstacles."Unlike the undercurrent of incohesion in the Opposition ranks, her party led front was clear that "to save the nation, Narendra Modi should return as the "The said he proposed Rahul Gandhi's name at his party held event here whereas the Kolkata rally saw the convergence of several Opposition parties who had decided to pick the PM nominee post Lok Sabha election in keeping with the unique political scenarios in their respective States.

"It was a DMK held event where we had every right and we proposed Rahul Gandhi since people of expected and what is wrong in it," asked Stalin addressing a function.

Affirming that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Stalin said "wait and see if it happens or not," and added that no leader at the Opposition rally had questioned him for backing the for the top post.

said the Kolkata rally was only an initiative aimed at bringing together "secular parties against the BJP and it was not an event to declare the candidate of the Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)