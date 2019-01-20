JUST IN
EU says 'doubts remain' over DR Congo election result

AFP  |  Brussels 

The EU said Sunday that "doubts remain" over the result of DR Congo's disputed election, after the country's highest court declared Felix Tshisekedi president, outraging opponents.

A spokesperson for the bloc urged all sides to refrain from violence and cooperate with an African Union delegation due in Kinshasa on Monday, saying "doubts remain regarding the conformity of the result".

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 19:00 IST

