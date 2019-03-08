Akshay Kumar flags off run to create awareness around menstruation

On International Women's Day, Bollywood superstar flagged off 'Run4Niine' marathon here, a campaign aimed at putting an end to taboos around

The 51-year-old actor, who brought the hush-hush talk on menstrual hygiene to open discourse through his film "Padman", flagged off the run, which will be held in over 500 cities across over 20 states, according to a press release by the organisers.

The said he was excited to be partnering with the organisers to encourage "an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation" with the fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and the path-breakers.

"Each one of us that takes part in helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," said.

"The is a significant day for women and girls across the world, a day when women are not only celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of inequalities that exist in our society," he added.

said the serves as a fitting occasion for everyone to come together and tackle menstrual taboos.

The run is an initiative by Niine Sanitary Napkins, the made-in- affordable-yet-premium sanitary napkins brand.

