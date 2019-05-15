Alabama senate passes toughest abortion ban bill in US

The passed the most restrictive bill in the on Tuesday, banning any termination of pregnancy and punishing doctors who perform the procedure with life in prison.

The text, which the Republican-led sent to Kay Ivey's desk for signature into law, does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The largest human rights defence organisation in the United States, the ACLU, promised to file a lawsuit to block its implementation, although the bill's backers have expressly said they want to bring the case to the

Now that the court has a conservative majority in the wake of Donald Trump's election, some Republicans want it to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that recognised women's right to

"You just raped the state of yourself," Democratic leader said after senators eliminated an amendment seeking exceptions to the ban.

"You're saying to my daughter you don't matter in the state of .. It's ok for men to rape you and you're gonna have his baby if you get pregnant," he added, his voice sometimes breaking with emotion.

