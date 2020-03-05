Alembic gets USFDA approval for generic doxycycline hyclate tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic gets USFDA nod for Tizanidine hydrochloride capsules for spasticity
Alembic Pharma gets final nod from USFDA for infection treatment drug
Alembic Pharma's Aleor Dermaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic product
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for ointment to treat various skin disease
Granules India gets tentative USFDA nod for Colchicine capsules for gout
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final approval from US health regulator for its generic doxycycline hyclate tablets used for the treatment of adult periodontitis.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) doxycycline hyclate tablets of 20 mg strength, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Periostat Tablets, 20 mg of Galderma Laboratories, LP, it added.
Doxycycline hyclate tablets are indicated for use as an adjunct to scaling and root planing to promote attachment level gain and to reduce pocket depth in patients with adult periodontitis, the company said.
Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said doxycycline hyclate tablets 20 mg have an estimated market size of USD 7 million for the 12-month period ending December 2019.
The company has a cumulative total of 119 ANDA approvals (107 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU