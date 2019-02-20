Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for glaucoma treatment drug

Drug firm Friday said it has received approval from the US regulator for extended-release capsules, used for treatment of various kinds of

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Diamox Sequels, 500 mg, of Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D Inc.

The company has received approval from the (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) extended-release capsules, 500 mg," said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, extended-release capsules, 500 mg has an estimated market size of USD 13.1 million for 12 months ending December 2018.

are also indicated for the prevention or amelioration of symptoms associated with despite gradual ascent.

The company said it now has a total of 87 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of were trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 542 apiece on the BSE.

