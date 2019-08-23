JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 biz headlines: Stock market bloodbath, FMCG slowdown and more
Business Standard

Alert in Tamil Nadu after intel says six Lashkar terrorists entered state

Reports suggested six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore, according to the police

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

police
File photo

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state, police said on Friday.

The reports suggested six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore, according to the police.

Security has been stepped up at many places, including airports, railway stations, bus stands and places of worship across the state. An alert has been sounded, especially in coastal districts, to prevent any further possible intrusion, the police said.

There has been tight patrolling across Coimbatore district. Vehicle checks have been intensified in the city and border areas, the police said.

Though the identity or the nationality of the intruders were yet to be ascertained, sources said one person belonged to Pakistan.
 
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU