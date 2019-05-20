All dues on bungalows cleared by Union ministers: HUA

-
ALSO READ
Several Union ministers yet to clear dues on official bungalows: RTI
Budgetary provisions for Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry hiked by 17% to Rs 48,000 crore
Ahead of polls, govt asks CPWD to prepare 'vision document' for five years
Over Rs 12,000 crore subsidy disbursed to home-buyers: Housing Ministry
Housing Ministry seeks details of works done by its various divisions
-
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Monday said all earlier dues have been cleared by Union ministers.
The ministry's response came following a report based on an RTI reply in which the ministry said several Union ministers, including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Nirmala Sitaraman and Sushma Swaraj, have not cleared dues on their official bungalows till February.
"It has been checked by the Directorate of Estates and all earlier dues have been cleared by the respective ministers," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU