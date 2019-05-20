ICICI Bank to buy stake in BSE subsidiary INX for Rs 31 crore

Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the to buy stake in its subsidiary - located at Gujarat - for nearly Rs 31 crore.

International Exchange (INX) - a wholly owned subsidiary of the - is India's first international exchange at (IFSC) in

The investment is subject to regulatory approvals and comes at a cash consideration of up to Rs 305 million in tranches to acquire up to 9.9 per cent shareholding in INX, said in a regulatory filing.

"Post the proposed investment, would have a shareholding of up to 9.9 per cent in INX," the filing said.

was incorporated in September 2016 and has posted a loss of Rs 31 crore in 2018-19. The total revenue was Rs 2.25 crore.

During 2017-18, had earned revenues of 14 crore, while in 2016-17 the exchange earned Rs 3,225.

Stock of ICICI Bank closed 4.48 per cent higher at Rs 407.80 on the

