Manipur Police set up summit clash with Sethu FC

and FC entered the final of Hero after registering contrasting victories against their respective rivals here on Monday.

posted a 4-2 win over Gokulam despite being one down for almost the entirety of the second half, while FC produced a brilliant performance against a hapless SSB Women FC, winning 8-1, here at the

Bala Devi turned out to be the star for yet again, as she netted all four goals to help the team come back from 1-2 down after the North-eastern side's defender was sent off at the 47th minute.

With this performance, Bala now moves on to 26 goals from six matches.

For FC, Sabitra Bhandari netted four goals to take her tournament tally to 13 from six appearances, but it was Dangmei Grace, who stole the show with her display from the right wing. She scored a hat-trick and made a couple of assists to bag the of the Match Award.

SSB started off the game with a higher tempo, laying a proverbial siege on the Sethu penalty area. They created plenty of chances in the opening exchanges, but failed to capitalise on them, something that cost them dearly later on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)