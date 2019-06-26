Woman, her live-in partner arrested in triple murder in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

A 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in southwest Delhi's area, police said.

The accused duo, and (39), were nabbed from Gurugaon, they said.

The bodies of the elderly couple, (78) and (75), and their nursing attendant, (24), were found with their throats slit on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accused duo knew the family and Preeti was a close family friend of the couple. Her father was also a colleague of one of the deceased.

They were killed with an intention of robbery, a said.

Earlier, police suspected that the killings were executed by someone close to the nursing attendant and had ruled out the robbery bid.

However, interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed to rob the Mathurs.

Further investigations are currently underway, police said.

