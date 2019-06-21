All four Indians miss cut at Korea Open

It was a disappointing day for the Indian quartet at the Championship on Friday as all four of them missed the halfway cut.

(76-71), Khalin Joshi (78-72), S Chikkarangappa (73-77) and Viraj Madappa (76-76) were all outside the cut line that fell at four-over 146 at the

Korea's Innchoon Hwang carded a two-under-par 69 to grab a one-shot lead over compatriot Kyungnam Kang, young Thai duo Phachara Khongwatmai and Jazz Janewattananond at the halfway stage.

Hwang, a one-time winner on but not since 2008, marked his card with three birdies against a bogey to move atop the leaderboard with a two-day total of six-under-par 136 at the highly rated

Jazz's recent switch to a borrowed putter continues to pay dividends as the 23-year-old puts himself in the title mix once again after signing for a bogey-free round of 67, thanks to birdies on the fifth, eighth, 14th and 18th holes.

Two spots to The 148th Open at Royal Portrush will be awarded to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) finishing in the top-eight and ties.

