Egypt halts hot air ballooning in Luxor after incident

has suspended hot air rides over ancient sites in after strong winds took 11 tourists, including five from India, off course the day before and forced them to land in the country's southern

Local authorities said on Friday the rides would not resume until an investigation is completed.

The tourists - five Indians, four Chinese, a British and an Egyptian - were over ancient temples when the strong winds blew them westward into the Their pilot managed to regain control of the and they eventually landed safely.

Egyptian officials say companies are being inspected for adherence to safety measures. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Hot air ballooning over is popular, with balloons taking nearly 360 tourists over the city every day.

