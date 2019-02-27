All girls from Mokama shelter home found: police

Police Wednesday said that the sole missing girl from the shelter home at town in the district, who had escaped along with six other inmates a few days ago, has been found.

The girl was found near the on Tuesday night by a police team. She was subsequently brought here and handed over to the after medical examination," of Police Lipi Singh, who was heading the Special Investigation Team set up for recovering the seven girls, told

The seven inmates of the shelter home at Mokama, located about 100 kms from here, had gone missing in the early hours of Saturday. Six of them were traced in Darbhanga within 24 hours.

Five of the inmates, including the one recovered from Madhubani, are said to be witnesses in the infamous Muzaffarpur sex scandal.

Initially, it was claimed that the girls had "escaped" after cutting through the window grille of the shelter home run by

The theory was, however, debunked by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey a couple of days back when he said it appeared that the girls had made their exit through the gate with the collusion of some of the staff of the shelter home.

Investigations were still on to ascertain as to how the girls left the campus and reached far-off districts like Darbhanga and Madhubani and what was the motive of those who might have abetted their escape.

