Indian cricket fans face trouble while entering Dubai stadium for PSL match

A couple of Indian fans were on Wednesday initially stopped from entering the City Stadium here to watch a Super League (PSL) match before being allowed in, at a time when tensions between the two nations are at a peak.

The of two Indian nationals being stopped from entering the stadium spread like a wildfire but later on it was clarified that they were allowed to enter the premises.

An of the Board (PCB), the custodians of the tournament, later clarified that they had nothing to do with the incident as the security of the entire stadium was under the control of the local police.

"We came to know about the incident and after discussions, they were allowed into the stadium to watch the match as they had valid tickets," the said.

Tensions have escalated between and in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Soon after the Pulwama incident, an Indian company producing the PSL matches had withdrawn from its contract.

