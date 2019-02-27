CM lays foundation stone of 70 MW Solar Park at Amguri

Chief Minister Sarbananda Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 70 MW Solar Park in district and said it would boost the state's effort to be self sufficient in power production.

The has set a target to generate 6500 MW of power by 2030 and this goal could be achieved only through leveraging production capacity, said.

The solar power project to be set up in an area of 340 acre at Japisajia village in Amguri area would promote clean energy in the state.

The project with a production life of 25 years will also provide research and development facilities in solar energy, said.

Stating that the government is committed to ensure better future for the people of Assam, he said the schemes of the government are being implemented with utmost transparency.

Sonowal said his government accords top priority to the education sector with a view to providing better academic opportunities to the youth and making them capable and skilled to face the challenges of today's competitive world.

Appreciating for his vision towards the growth of and Northeast, he said many development projects announced by the Centre would unleash rapid progress in the region.

The Act East Policy have boosted people to people contact, infrastructure development and business relations in and Northeast, Sonowal said adding that a "feel good environment" prevails in Assam now and as a result of this, a huge amount of investment have become possible.

In the alone, around 40,000 crore investment has been sanctioned, he informed.

"The mighty Assamese community would never succumb to the evil designs of any external force. I urge the people of the state to uphold harmony and indulge in hard work with commitment," Sonowal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)