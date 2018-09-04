Allahabad HC takes suo moto cognisance of killing of retired SI of UP Police

The High Court Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the killing of a retired here and asked the government why no arrests have been made despite a purported CCTV footage of the incident.

The court directed it to file a report by Wednesday apprising the court with the action taken so far in the matter.

The bench comprising D B Bhosale and Justice C D Singh took cognizance of reports of the death of Abdul Samad Khan, 70.

It asked the why no arrests have been made despite there being a purported CCTV footage of the incident.

Khan was allegedly beaten by three people with rods in Shivkuti Police Station area here Monday morning when he left his house for some personal work, riding his bicycle. He later succumbed to his injuries.

