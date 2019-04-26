JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UK court extends fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's remand till May 24
Business Standard

Allegations against CJI: Ex-employee appears before in-house inquiry panel

The three-member panel, headed by Justice S A Bobde, conducted its first in-chamber sitting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court | Photo: Aashish Aryan

A former apex court woman employee, who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Friday appeared before the in-house inquiry panel which is dealing with her complaint.

The three-member panel, headed by Justice S A Bobde, conducted its first in-chamber sitting during which the woman and the secretary general of the apex court appeared before it, an official source said.

The source said the secretary general was present before the panel, also comprising two women judges -- Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee -- with all the documents and material.

During the hearing before the panel, only the woman was present and the secretary general was not privy to the proceedings, the source said.

The advocate who had accompanied the woman to the apex court was also not part of the proceedings, the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU